“Planning is often considered a mundane or wasteful activity, something we should not spend too much time on. But in fact, it is the backbone of effective time management and should be the starting point of your studies. Once you know your dates and schedule, plan your days and time spent on each subject based on your current level of preparation. Also, make sure you follow the plan. Having an adult monitor your status or a group of friends assessing your progress as per the plan is very motivating and helps you be on track,” Dr Rachh said.