Funds will help set up Innovation and Incubation Centre in NIT Warangal

Dubai: Dubai-based Indian businessman Sudhakar R. Rao, has donated Rs 10 million (Dh517,000) to his alma mater NIT Warangal to help it set up a state-of-the-art Innovation and Incubation Centre.

The founder and chairman of Gemini Group, made the generous contribution during NIT Warangal’s diamond jubilee celebrations recently.

A native of Tamil Nadu, India, Rao is an alumnus of the famous institute and pursued his degree in electrical engineering in the batch of 1977-82.

He said he’s always wanted to repay the “tremendous debt of gratitude” he owed to his alma mater.

“Innovation, technology and disruption is at the core of every business making in big in today’s world. I am convinced there is an abundance of skill in terms of innovative thinking and technical know-how at NIT Warangal. The challenge is to harness this potential to solve meaningful, real world problems,” said Rao.