Orphan (2009)
The story revolves around the Colemans and their decision to adopt a 9-year-old girl, Esther. It soon becomes obvious that Esther isn’t an ordinary child but both the Colemans and the audience are completely unprepared for the dark and shocking events that ensue or the evil that lurked behind Esther’s angelic persona.
The director’s ending: The movie ends with a fight scene near a frozen lake where Kate Coleman manages to defeat Esther as her 5-year-old hearing-impaired daughter watches. Meanwhile, a few miles away, the police have surrounded the Colemans’ house.
The way I would end it: In my version of an alternate ending Esther manages to defeat Kate, but leaves the daughter alone. While escaping the scene, she is confronted by the police but manages to sweetly introduce herself and dupe them. This ambiguous ending would’ve been more chilling and perhaps there could’ve even been a sequel.
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows part 2 (2011)
The director’s ending: The final showdown between Harry Potter and Lord Voldemort was in simple words, amazing. Except for one tiny detail which made the end of Lord Voldemort slightly disappointing. In the movie, as their spells collide and Voldemort is defeated his corpse turns into ashes and dissipates.
The way I would end it: I would replace it with the scene in the book when with the collision of their powerful spells, Voldemort is defeated but it is Tom Riddles body that remains, showing that despite everything, in the end, he is still mortal.
The Mist (2007)
The director’s ending: The thunderstorm that brings about a thick mist enveloping a store where the characters are trapped and the mysterious tentacled monster lurking behind the heavy mists, make a thrilling story except for the ending where the protagonist decides to end the agony of the people with whom he escaped by killing all of them except his son (so they don’t have to endure horrifying deaths because of the creature). But he runs out of bullets and can’t kill himself. Minutes later, the mist clears up and rescue arrives, leaving him in despair and regret.
The way I would end it: Instead of the unnecessary killings, the protagonist along with his son and the few others drive away in a car, with enough gas in it, through the mist. The movie ends as a cliffhanger.
The most boring movie I ever saw: ‘Lost in Translation’. Although emotional and touching, its slow pace made it almost painfully boring. The still and silent scenes made it difficult to focus and not fall asleep!