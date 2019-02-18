The director’s ending: The thunderstorm that brings about a thick mist enveloping a store where the characters are trapped and the mysterious tentacled monster lurking behind the heavy mists, make a thrilling story except for the ending where the protagonist decides to end the agony of the people with whom he escaped by killing all of them except his son (so they don’t have to endure horrifying deaths because of the creature). But he runs out of bullets and can’t kill himself. Minutes later, the mist clears up and rescue arrives, leaving him in despair and regret.