Gulf News Edufair proved to be a valuable resources for families navigating the multitude of school and nursery options available in the UAE. With an overwhelming array of choices, Edufair provided a great platform for families to explore and compare various education institutions. From interacting with exhibitors to attending informative panel discussions and interactive sessions, families gained insights into different curricula, teaching approaches, campus facilities, and extracurricular offerings. Furthermore, Edufair enabled families to take advantage of special promotions on admissions, making the decision-making process easier for Dubai residents.

"With my daughter turning three in May, we were on the hunt for a preschool. Attending Gulf News Edufair proved fruitful as I booked a spot at Chubby Cheeks Nursery,” said Frances Xyra Ibasco Casio from the Philippines. “Taking advantage of a promotional offer, I opted for spot admission. I was also pleasantly surprised to discover that Chubby Cheeks has a branch in the Al Furjan and Discovery Gardens neighborhood," she said.

Another Filipino expat Vanessa Rafael, visited Edufair with her husband and two daughters.

“With an overwhelming number of curricula in Dubai, we were initially confused. However, the exhibitors at Edufair were very helpful, breaking down the pros and cons of each curriculum and addressing all our concerns regarding enrolment, start of the session and admission,” said Rafael. “As someone studying early childhood education, I was very happy to find out about British Orchard Nursery's teacher training programme.”

Indian expat Ankita Garg and her husband visited Edufair to explore schooling options in Dubai for their two-year old son who will start FS1 next year.

“Edufair is a great place to start your research on schools. It gave us an understanding of how things work for schools in Dubai. I found it helpful as I visited some of booths of schools. They provided an overview of the education system and explained the registration process,” said Garg.

Study abroad

Kashif Siddiqui, an Indian national, visited Edufair with his son to explore higher education abroad. “My son is in grade 12 and is interested in pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering. We are considering courses in the UAE, India and Europe, particularly in Germany,” said Siddiqui.

“My elder son is studying abroad; so I know from my experience that companies like Y-Axis are very helpful in handling the groundwork for study abroad and providing information to simplify decision-making. They offer assistance throughout the admission process, making the journey more manageable,” he added.