Dubai: Emirates Schools Establishment has announced a framework for the paying of tuition fees of expat students in public schools for the next academic year, according to a report in some sections of Arabic media.
Two methods have been provided for paying fees amounting to Dh6,000. The first is to pay the full fees before the beginning of the academic year. The second is to pay the fees in instalments, provided that the first payment is in the amount of Dh3,000, and the second is the same; or Dh2,000 at the beginning of each of the three semesters.