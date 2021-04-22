American School of Creative Science (ASCS), Nad Al Sheba
Curriculum
The only American curriculum school in Nad Al Sheba, ASCS accepts students from KG 1 to Grade 8, offering various subjects such as, sciences, mathematics, world languages and more, along with a unique Qur’an memorisation programme.
Student and teacher ratio
One teacher and 10 students in a classroom
School infrastructure
The state-of-the-art campus includes activity rooms, ICT rooms, kitchen labs, library and auditorium, along with engaging, child-friendly indoor and outdoor playgrounds, swimming pool, gymnasium and multipurpose hall.
Innovation in teaching
ASCS focuses on holistic development of students, prioritising physical, emotional, social, and intellectual development, in a faith-based environment.
Contact details
Ascs.sch.ae/en/nad-al-sheba; 8002326
American School of Creative Science, Maliha
Curriculum
The only NEASC-accredited school in Sharjah, ASCS in Maliha accepts students from KG 1 to Grade 12, offering various subjects such as, sciences, mathematics, world languages and more, along with a unique Qur’an memorisation programme.
Student and teacher ratio
One teacher and 10 students in a classroom
School infrastructure
The state-of-the-art campus includes activity rooms, ICT rooms, kitchen labs, science labs, library and auditorium, along with engaging, child-friendly, indoor and outdoor playgrounds, swimming pool, gymnasium and multipurpose hall.
Innovation in teaching
ASCS focuses on holistic development of students, prioritising physical, emotional, social, and intellectual development, in a faith-based environment.
Contact details
Ascs.sch.ae/en/maliha; 8002326
International School of Creative Science, Nad Al Sheba
Curriculum
ISCS accepts students from FS 1 to Year 11, blending the UAE curriculum of Arabic, Islamic, social and moral education, with the UK curriculum, and emphasises on Qur’an memorisation and recitation.
Student and teacher ratio
One teacher and 10 students in a classroom
School infrastructure
ISCS is a BSO-accredited school, featuring state-of-the-art facilities that include activity rooms, ICT rooms, science labs, kitchen labs, library and auditorium, along with engaging, child-friendly indoor and outdoor playgrounds, swimming pool, gymnasium and multipurpose hall.
Innovation in teaching
ISCS focuses on the overall development of students, prioritising physical, emotional, social, and intellectual development, in a faith-based environment.
Contact details
Iscs.sch.ae/en/nad-al-sheba; 8002326
International School of Creative Science (ISCS), Muwaileh
Curriculum
Awarded as a Distinguished School, ISCS accepts students from FS1 to Year 13, blending the UAE curriculum of Arabic, Islamic, social and moral education, with the UK curriculum, and emphasises on Qur’an memorisation and recitation.
Student and teacher ratio
One teacher and 10 students in a classroom
School infrastructure
ISCS offers state-of-the-art facilities that include activity rooms, ICT rooms, science labs, kitchen labs, library and auditorium, along with engaging, child-friendly indoor and outdoor playgrounds, swimming pool, gymnasium and multipurpose hall.
Innovation in teaching
ISCS focuses on the overall development of students, prioritising physical, emotional, social, and intellectual development, in a faith-based environment.
Contact details
Iscs.sch.ae/en/muwaileh; 8002326
Khalifah Al Hamzah American School (KHAS)
Curriculum
The curriculum at KHAS blends the UAE curriculum of Arabic, Islamic, social and moral education, with the US curriculum and accepts students from KG 1 to Grade 6.
Student and teacher ratio
One teacher and 10 students in a classroom
School infrastructure
The modern campus features activity rooms, ICT rooms, science labs, library and auditorium, along with an engaging, child-friendly outdoor playground and multipurpose hall.
Innovation in teaching
Managed by BEAM, in partnership with S.E.C, KHAS employs world-renowned pedagogical practices in education, providing every student with an exceptional academic experience that honours Emirati heritage.
Contact details
Khas.sch.ae/en; 8002326
Liwa International School for Girls, Al Ain
Grades
KG – Grade 12
Curriculum
American
Highlights
l A well-structured and enhanced American, Arabic and Islamic studies curriculum
l Excellent results in student progress with robust assessments and individualised learning
l Student reporting against recognised international benchmarks, including MAP, PSAT and SAT.
l Nationally standardised and benchmarked Arabic assessment
l Effective use of integrated technology, creating e-literate students
l Fully rounded student development opportunities, life-skills and independence
l Respect and appreciation of UAE culture, values and traditions
Contact details
Lisg.ae; 03 780 0444
Sabis
Curriculum
Sabis offers an international programme that prepares students for a variety of internationally recognised, standardised exams, including the UK-based IGCSEs and A-levels, US-based SAT and AP exams, TOEFL, IELTS, and more.
Total number of students
Over 70,000
Student and teacher ratio in a classroom
Varies by school
School infrastructure
Independent kindergarten area, indoor sports centre, track and field, semi-olympic swimming pool, science and computer labs, computerised testing hall, theatre, library and cafeteria
Innovation in teaching
Schools have interactive boards, e-books, digital platform, students learning environment, parent app, interactive teaching and learning systems and provision for STEAM learning.
Contact details
The Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai
Curriculum
British
School infrastructure
The Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai is a British Curriculum school for young people aged three to 18 years old. It is the sister school of one of the most respected and successful schools in the UK, the Royal Grammar School Guildford (RGS), sharing the same values, academic excellence and innovative approach to teaching that it has practiced for more than 500 years. The 40,000 sqft, sustainable school is Dubai’s newest state of the art campus that provides cutting edge labs, light-filled learning spaces, and amazing opportunities for sports, music and the arts. The school will open in September 2021 with a student to teacher ratio that supports personalised learning for all pupils, with a maximum class size of 20 in EYFS and 22 in subsequent years.
Contact details
Rgsgd.com; Enquiries@rgsgd.com; 058 951 2021