American School of Creative Science (ASCS), Nad Al Sheba Image Credit: Supplied

American School of Creative Science (ASCS), Nad Al Sheba

Curriculum

The only American curriculum school in Nad Al Sheba, ASCS accepts students from KG 1 to Grade 8, offering various subjects such as, sciences, mathematics, world languages and more, along with a unique Qur’an memorisation programme.

Student and teacher ratio

One teacher and 10 students in a classroom

School infrastructure

The state-of-the-art campus includes activity rooms, ICT rooms, kitchen labs, library and auditorium, along with engaging, child-friendly indoor and outdoor playgrounds, swimming pool, gymnasium and multipurpose hall.

Innovation in teaching

ASCS focuses on holistic development of students, prioritising physical, emotional, social, and intellectual development, in a faith-based environment.

Contact details

American School of Creative Science, Maliha

Curriculum

The only NEASC-accredited school in Sharjah, ASCS in Maliha accepts students from KG 1 to Grade 12, offering various subjects such as, sciences, mathematics, world languages and more, along with a unique Qur’an memorisation programme.

Student and teacher ratio

One teacher and 10 students in a classroom

School infrastructure

The state-of-the-art campus includes activity rooms, ICT rooms, kitchen labs, science labs, library and auditorium, along with engaging, child-friendly, indoor and outdoor playgrounds, swimming pool, gymnasium and multipurpose hall.

Innovation in teaching

ASCS focuses on holistic development of students, prioritising physical, emotional, social, and intellectual development, in a faith-based environment.

Contact details

International School of Creative Science, Nad Al Sheba

Curriculum

ISCS accepts students from FS 1 to Year 11, blending the UAE curriculum of Arabic, Islamic, social and moral education, with the UK curriculum, and emphasises on Qur’an memorisation and recitation.

Student and teacher ratio

One teacher and 10 students in a classroom

School infrastructure

ISCS is a BSO-accredited school, featuring state-of-the-art facilities that include activity rooms, ICT rooms, science labs, kitchen labs, library and auditorium, along with engaging, child-friendly indoor and outdoor playgrounds, swimming pool, gymnasium and multipurpose hall.

Innovation in teaching

ISCS focuses on the overall development of students, prioritising physical, emotional, social, and intellectual development, in a faith-based environment.

Contact details

International School of Creative Science (ISCS), Muwaileh

Curriculum

Awarded as a Distinguished School, ISCS accepts students from FS1 to Year 13, blending the UAE curriculum of Arabic, Islamic, social and moral education, with the UK curriculum, and emphasises on Qur’an memorisation and recitation.

Student and teacher ratio

One teacher and 10 students in a classroom

School infrastructure

ISCS offers state-of-the-art facilities that include activity rooms, ICT rooms, science labs, kitchen labs, library and auditorium, along with engaging, child-friendly indoor and outdoor playgrounds, swimming pool, gymnasium and multipurpose hall.

Innovation in teaching

ISCS focuses on the overall development of students, prioritising physical, emotional, social, and intellectual development, in a faith-based environment.

Contact details

Khalifah Al Hamzah American School (KHAS)

Curriculum

The curriculum at KHAS blends the UAE curriculum of Arabic, Islamic, social and moral education, with the US curriculum and accepts students from KG 1 to Grade 6.

Student and teacher ratio

One teacher and 10 students in a classroom

School infrastructure

The modern campus features activity rooms, ICT rooms, science labs, library and auditorium, along with an engaging, child-friendly outdoor playground and multipurpose hall.

Innovation in teaching

Managed by BEAM, in partnership with S.E.C, KHAS employs world-renowned pedagogical practices in education, providing every student with an exceptional academic experience that honours Emirati heritage.

Contact details

Liwa International School for Girls, Al Ain

Grades

KG – Grade 12

Curriculum

American

Highlights

l A well-structured and enhanced American, Arabic and Islamic studies curriculum

l Excellent results in student progress with robust assessments and individualised learning

l Student reporting against recognised international benchmarks, including MAP, PSAT and SAT.

l Nationally standardised and benchmarked Arabic assessment

l Effective use of integrated technology, creating e-literate students

l Fully rounded student development opportunities, life-skills and independence

l Respect and appreciation of UAE culture, values and traditions

Contact details

Lisg.ae; 03 780 0444

Sabis

Curriculum

Sabis offers an international programme that prepares students for a variety of internationally recognised, standardised exams, including the UK-based IGCSEs and A-levels, US-based SAT and AP exams, TOEFL, IELTS, and more.

Total number of students

Over 70,000

Student and teacher ratio in a classroom

Varies by school

School infrastructure

Independent kindergarten area, indoor sports centre, track and field, semi-olympic swimming pool, science and computer labs, computerised testing hall, theatre, library and cafeteria

Innovation in teaching

Schools have interactive boards, e-books, digital platform, students learning environment, parent app, interactive teaching and learning systems and provision for STEAM learning.

Contact details

The Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai

Curriculum

British

School infrastructure

The Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai is a British Curriculum school for young people aged three to 18 years old. It is the sister school of one of the most respected and successful schools in the UK, the Royal Grammar School Guildford (RGS), sharing the same values, academic excellence and innovative approach to teaching that it has practiced for more than 500 years. The 40,000 sqft, sustainable school is Dubai’s newest state of the art campus that provides cutting edge labs, light-filled learning spaces, and amazing opportunities for sports, music and the arts. The school will open in September 2021 with a student to teacher ratio that supports personalised learning for all pupils, with a maximum class size of 20 in EYFS and 22 in subsequent years.

