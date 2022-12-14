Dubai: GEMS Education has launched a year-long on-the-job Nafis Arabic and Islamic novice teacher induction programme, designed to support fresh Emirati graduates and prepare them for jobs in Arabic language and Islamic education departments across GEMS network of schools.

In a press statement sent on Tuesday, GEMS Education said the programme, which will run from January through December 2023, “provides systematic and comprehensive support for teacher trainees to equip them with curriculum awareness and skills that will allow them to succeed in their future roles.”

“It is an individualised programme that is focused on extensive support and mentoring of trainees, who will be involved in a series of professional development opportunities, many of which will be personalised to meet their needs,” the statement added.

In October this year, GEMS launched an initiative to promote Emiratisation across its network of schools and ancillary services in the UAE. The programme supports the UAE Government’s efforts to drive and promote Emiratisation within skilled jobs in the private sector, augmenting the Emirati Human Resources Competitiveness Council’s Nafis programmes.

Professional opportunities

Nafis is the government-backed organisation that supports UAE nationals and promotes professional opportunities for its citizens with collaborations with private companies such as GEMS.

The trainees will attend professional coaching sessions around key teaching and learning practices and strategies, including the Ministry of Education curriculum standards and regulatory requirements, UAE schools’ inspection framework, school assessment policy and evidence-based teaching. Upon completion of the programme, trainees will be considered for entry-level Arabic or Islamic teacher positions in GEMS schools.

Building a career path

Essa Al Mulla, chief of National Workforce Development, Emirates National Development Programme (ENDP), said: “GEMS Education is not just another company striving to meet its Emiratisation targets. The group has set a five-year strategy to upskill, attract and retain Emirati teachers. This programme is exclusively tailored for UAE national job seekers and is a great opportunity for them to build a successful career path in the private education sector and gain first-rate experience in line with international standards.”

Emirati fresh graduates

Fatima AlShamsi, head of Emiratisation, GEMS Education, added: “In collaboration with Al Wasl University, GEMS Education has identified 13 Emirati fresh graduates to attend Nafis on-the-job training for novice Arabic and Islamic Emirati teachers. I am delighted to be part of this great initiative, which is the first of a series of planned partnerships with key universities in the United Arab Emirates that promote GEMS as the education sector’s employer of choice.”