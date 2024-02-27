Dubai: The Indian High School (IHS) in Oud Metha, Dubai, on Tuesday became the first to be named as a NEET medical entrance exam centre for Indian students in the UAE this year.

This comes a week after India’s National Testing Agency (NTA) announced three exam centres - one each in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah - among 14 foreign centres allotted for the NEET 2024 exam.

There is no official statement regarding the NEET centres allocated in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) is the sole entrance exam for undergraduate medical courses in India, conducted by NTA under India’s Ministry of Education.

Candidates can register on the NEET registration 2024 official website until March 9.

In a statement, Punit MK Vasu, CEO, The Indian High Group of Schools, stated that the school has become a NEET centre for the fourth consecutive year. He added that the exam will be held on May 5, subject to approvals.

Punit MK Vasu “We understand the challenges that learners’ families face in having to make arrangements for them to travel to India alone or escorted to take an exam of such importance,” he said. “It is for this reason that the school offered its facilities and resources to various Indian ministerial bodies for the prestigious exam.”

NEET was first held in Dubai, in The Indian High School, during the Covid period.

Vasu stated that conducting exams on behalf of government agencies and authorities in India is a public service initiative undertaken by The Indian High Group of Schools for many years.

“As a not-for-profit group we are happy to share our resources and facilities for the benefit of the entire Indian student community. The school is now a well-established centre for major Indian entrance examinations such as CA and the ICAI foundation examinations. These exams have been successfully held in the school premises and this year too we are ready and prepared in all ways for the same” he added.

Overseas students can choose centres

Last week, NTA also announced how overseas students can choose centres in foreign cities.

“Candidates who have already selected centers in India and paid the fee without the option for foreign centres will now have the opportunity to correct their centre and country choice during the correction window. This window will open after the registration window closes. Candidates in foreign countries wishing to change their centres to foreign cities can make corrections during this period,” a circular stated.

However, changes in centre preferences may incur additional fees as the agency said the candidates “will be required to pay the differential amount.”