Abu Dhabi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 examinations will be conducted this year at three centres across the UAE, the Consulate General of India has announced.
The National Testing Agency of India will conduct the NEET exams this year at the Abu Dhabi Indian School in the capital, the Indian High School in Dubai, and the India International School in Sharjah. The exams is a pre-medical assessment for students wishing to pursue medical studies in India.
The three-hour-20-minutes exam will be conducted on Sunday, July 17, 2022 from 12:30pm to 3:50pm. The exam will be in pen-and-paper format.
Candidates must report to the examination centre between 9:30am and 12pm, with last entry allowed at midday.