Sharjah: Key advances in the quality of education were highlighted as the 3rd edition of Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education kicked off on Sunday under the theme “Pioneering Future Education” at the campus of the Sharjah Education Academy (SEA).

Organised by the Sharjah Education Academy in collaboration with Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) and the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, the summit explored four pillars that address the dynamics of successful educational systems – AI’s influence on future education, the methods of evaluation and innovation in the age of technology, and the quality of life in the educational environment.

The results of the ‘Itqan’ programme evaluation for private schools in Sharjah in 2023, as well as the performance indicators of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, have shown a significant boost in the quality of education in the emirate. Private schools in the Emirate of Sharjah have achieved a 70 per cent improvement in the ‘Itqan’ programme compared to the 2018 school evaluation, said Dr. Muhadithah Al Hashemi, President of the Sharjah Education Academy (SAE) and Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA).

Dr. Muhadithah Al Hashemi, President of the Sharjah Education Academy (SAE) and Chairperson of the SPAE, delivered her welcoming remarks, in which she expressed her gratitude and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his continuous support of the summit and keenness to develop the education sector in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Evaluation

The SEA president shared the evaluation results of private schools in Sharjah from 2018 to 2023, highlighting the evaluation results received by the SPEA pertaining to the quality of private school performance in 2018, which presented an unprecedented challenge.

That year, only 8 per cent of private sector schools in Sharjah were rated as good or above, and 4 per cent of schools scored good in the Arabic language for native speakers.

Moreover, only 15 per cent of students in Sharjah private schools receive a good education or above, and similarly, only 15 per cent of teachers and school leaders are trained and qualified, and there was zero percent of national teachers in Sharjah private schools.

Defining moment

“From that defining moment in private education in the Emirate of Sharjah, the school improvement and development journey began,” said Al Hashimi.

“A journey that was inspired by the vision of the Ruler of Sharjah and illuminated by his directives in shaping Sharjah’s approach to developing education. The approach is based on five scientific pillars, including government support, a culture of continuous improvement, governance, building abilities, and partnering with the community,” she added.

2023 results

Sharjah has taken an innovative approach to education development, with five scientific pillars that form the basis of research focused on improvement.

The schools have shown a remarkable improvement in all subjects, especially in the Arabic language subject for native speakers. Moreover, the percentage of students performing well in this subject has increased from 4 per cent to 59 per cent, making the Arabic language evaluation 100 per cent acceptable or above.

“Also, the number of students receiving education in high-quality schools has increased from 15 per cent to 61 per cent. Moreover, the satisfaction level of parents regarding the quality of teaching and learning has reached 84%,” she pointed out.

Confidence boost

Dr. Al Hashemi said, the confidence index among parents of students in the emirate has reached 90 per cent regarding the quality of education.

Additionally, the quality of students’ lives index has achieved a rate of 86 per cent. Furthermore, there has been a significant improvement in the index for training and developing teachers’ capabilities, which has increased from 15% to 70%.

Dr. Al Hashimi highlighted that the private sector’s investment in education in the emirate has increased by 25 per cent, signifying a strengthening of investors’ confidence in the sector.

She also emphasised that the “Sharjah Approach to Educational Development” has made significant achievements.

‘Proud to be a teacher’ programme

One of the most prominent achievements is the presence of 78 qualified national teachers who are members of the “Proud to be a Teacher” programme.

These teachers are practicing the mission of education in private sector schools in the emirate.

The “Rise for the Teacher” initiative was launched by Dr. Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah.

Community-driven initiative

The community-driven initiative aims to support and appreciate teachers in tangible ways that positively impact their quality of life, growth, and professional development.

It invites all members of society to enhance the status of teachers and improve their quality of life.

The two-day summit brings together teachers, principals, decision-makers, academia, researchers, policymakers, and educational curriculum developers to discuss and review the latest research and successful journeys of school improvements and the transformative influence of education technology, especially artificial intelligence.

This edition features 60 speakers from 17 countries, including more than 32 physical and online discussion and training sessions.

The Summit aims to share research-based best practices in developing schools, enhancing quality of life, and deriving insights for an implementable comprehensive educational framework. Additionally, it delves into the transformative potential of AIs in modern education.

In its third edition, the Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education aims to stimulate discussions on effective educational practices and the crucial role of technology in advancing learning outcomes.

This will be achieved by fostering a collaborative environment that brings together a broad spectrum of local and international experts and bridging the gap between research, innovation, and best practices, supported by the AI’s capabilities, with a strong focus on quality of life.

Platform for research

This Summit serves as a platform for research, shedding light on the best research-based practices in developing schools and improving quality of life. It aims to explore the prospects of AI in transforming modern education with a vision that embraces innovation and excellence.

Dr. Muhadithah Al Hashemi, President of the Sharjah Education Academy (SAE) and Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), also received Tuula Yrjölä, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to the UAE on the sidelines of the third edition of the Summit.

About Sharjah Education Academy

Sharjah Education Academy continuously seeks strategic partnerships with leading local and international institutions and academic experts to achieve its objectives.

The meeting aimed to discuss avenues for joint scientific cooperation with Finland, considering it one of the leading countries in educational practices for the 21st century, and to enhance the strategic partnership between educational entities in both countries.