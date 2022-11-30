Guadalajara: Sharjah continued to thrill audiences as the Guest of Honour at the ongoing 36th Guadalajara International Book Fair in Mexico where its pavilion hosted renowned Emirati poet Sheikha Al Mutairi and Mexican poet José Javier at a special poetry evening featuring a blend of Arab and Latin culture.
The poetry event created a dialogue between Arab and Latin culture at the Mexico book fair where the emirate’s pavilion witnessed an impressive turnout of poetry Arab and Mexican enthusiasts.
Emirati poet Al Mutairi succeeded in capturing the attention of the audience by reciting five poems from her recently released poetry book in a special way - connecting poetry and rap.
The Mexican poet José Javier recited his famous poem titled the ‘Fifth Song’ that reveals his preoccupations, obsessions and what makes a difference in his life.
Through the Sharjah pavilion, the emirate is hosting an impressive array of diverse activities to introduce visitors to authentic Emirati heritage, arts and music, as well as to UAE’s thriving publishing industry.