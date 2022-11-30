Guadalajara: Sharjah’s cultural and educational landmarks have been prominently displayed at the stand of Mexico’s largest bookstore chain, Gandhi Bookstores, at the ongoing 36th Guadalajara International Book Fair.
The walls of the Gandhi Bookstores are emblazoned in distinctive curves, lines and swirls of Arabic calligraphy, and the name of the Mexican bookstore is also written in Arabic.
Showcased at the stand are blown-up picture of Al Hisn Sharjah, built in 1823 as the residence of the Al Qawasim ruling family; Sharjah Mosque, an abiding symbol of faith with exquisite Arab and Islamic architecture; and Al Qasimia University, a multicultural, academic beacon in Sharjah.
The Spanish phrase ‘Historias de aqui a Sharjah’ (Stories from here to Sharjah) also draws visitors and readers to an immersive sensory and cultural experience of the emirate.
Promoting Arab culture
“The Gandhi Bookstore stand captures the culture of Sharjah and integrates its characteristic vision of creativity to bring people closer to literature. We seek to do it with respect, since Arab culture is a great literary reference,” said Aldo Bandera, the brand’s marketing director, adding that the chosen images and writings that are part of the decor at the stand would remind readers that literature is a foundation that connects and brings cultures together. Founded in June 1971, Gandhi Bookstores is named after Mahatma Gandhi. It has 42 stores across Mexico.
Sharjah is the Guest of Honour at Guadalajara International Book Fair that runs until December 4.