Dubai: The Emirates Schools Establishment has announced the schedule for the first semester exam results for the academic year 2023-2024.
According to the announced timetable, the results for the 12th grade will be declared on January 9, 2024.
Following that, the results for grades 9 to 11 will be announced on Wednesday, January 10.
Students in grades 5 to 8 can expect their results on Thursday, January 11, and those in grades 1 to 4 will receive their results on Friday, January 12, 2024.
Students will be able to access their results starting from 10am on the respective dates. Additionally, there is an option for electronic printing of certificates, which will be available from 8pm to 12am, aligning with the specified dates in the schedule.