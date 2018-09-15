Dubai: Universal American School in Dubai will host a dance and theatrical play on September 28 to highlight the pressures faced by youth.

‘Slumber Party Confessions’ is a joint production by Mad About Dance Studio and Woman2Woman. The play gives a platform for youngsters to share and discuss hard-hitting issues with the support of music, dance and dialogues.

The main characters in the play mirror the struggles of youngsters, dealing with unrealistic beauty standards, peer pressure, loneliness, body image, attention from the opposite gender, depression and the influence of social media.

The play addresses harsh realities and encourages open discussions by using humour and dance in the backdrop.

Kalyan Chakravarthy, creative head of KC 24 and director of SPC said: “The actors have been training for two months on the play, all the actors are first-timers to the stage and they bring so much character and depth. I advise audiences to carry handkerchiefs along; there will be times you will cry laughing and there will be times when your eyes will moisten because you will see a bit of yourself in all the actors.”

Mahima Mehta, founder of MAD and producer of SPC, said: “We have worked hard to ensure that the play is relatable to teens, the script on its own is brilliant and truly voices the harsh realities of growing up as a ‘Millennial’. To lighten up the mood and at times to add emotions to certain sentiment, we have choreographed songs along with the pulse of the play, the music and the dialogues work hand in hand to make a point!”

The play at the school, located in Dubai Festival City will be free to enter. However, space is limited and the school requires an RSVP on w2w.events.dubai@gmail.com