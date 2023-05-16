Dubai: Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), part of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, has unveiled an opportunity for UAE nationals and residents to apply for scholarships for the September 2023 intake.

The institution’s latest initiative, the Eid Al Adha Scholarship programme, aims to make world-class education more accessible to deserving individuals and is in line with the goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to integrate more Emiratis into the private sector and support talented expat youth.

With this announcement, DCT is taking a significant step towards contributing to the development of the tourism industry by empowering youth, both Emiratis and expatriates, with the necessary skills and knowledge to pursue a suitable career in the tourism sector.

Eligibility

The specially-curated scholarship scheme by DCT is applicable for students who enrol before Eid Al Adha in the Hospitality, Tourism and Events Level 4 certificate programmes. Upon fulfilling the admission screening process, which requires students to have completed a minimum of 70 per cent in secondary education, passed the English and Math assessments, and successfully completed the interview process, students will be eligible to apply for the limited number of scholarships available.

DCT is committed to supporting the growth of the tourism industry by providing quality vocational education that adds value to the individual student’s potential. The scholarship programmes provided by the college, represent a key pillar in DCT’s strategy for talent retention, while also reflecting the ongoing commitment to supporting the development of the tourism industry in the UAE.

Essa bin Hadher, General Manager of Dubai College of Tourism, said: "Our latest initiative, the Eid Al Adha scholarships is in line with the D33 Agenda launched by our visionary leadership to further consolidate Dubai’s status as one of the top three global cities. As a key element of this strategic plan is to provide more Emirati men and women the opportunity to be a part of the domestic workforce and enable expatriate talents to develop a long-term affiliation with the city, these scholarships will open the doors for students to find suitable careers across our tourism ecosystem."

He added: "We would encourage both Emirati and expatriate students to take advantage of our latest offer and obtain an affordable world-class vocational education. With our commitment to excellence, we strive to develop the next generation workforce that will drive growth and innovation in Dubai’s tourism sector."

The college is a student-centred institution that prepares students to become a part of the future tourism and hospitality workforce. DCT’s fees are affordable, along with a transparent and free application process. The scholarship programmes offered cover academic fees, and students applying for scholarships need to be in the UAE and attend the interview in person.