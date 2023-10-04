Dubai: As much as Dh600,000 was raised at the second Art be a Part auction, featuring artwork from around the world, including ‘Give’, a sculpture by Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn, son of Hollywood star Anthony Quinn, which was sold for Dh360,000.
The proceeds will be used for an art-based education programme for underprivileged children in India, by UNICEF in partnership with Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), according to Medha Nanda, Founder of Art be a Part.
An artist herself, Nanda said, “This pioneering education programme will benefit children from across India, including children of determination, and those living in remote areas. We are delighted to be supporting this programme by UNICEF and Dubai Cares, which crucially addresses the most vitally important requirements of underprivileged children in India, particularly those from marginalised communities. As a community dedicated to supporting humanitarian causes, our priority is to provide help where it is needed most urgently. It is especially satisfying that this programme will use art as a key part of the education process.”
The second Art be a Part exhibition featured artists from the UAE, Italy, India, Chile, Iran, Japan, Ecuador, South Africa, Germany, Italy, US, Ukraine, Spain, Singapore and Mexico.
Amal Al Redha, Director of Donor Relations and Partnerships at Dubai Cares, said: “We are very grateful to Medha and Art be a Part for their tremendous support, and look forward to playing our part in supporting a programme for children in India, including children of determination. The focus on art-based education makes this initiative especially meaningful, as it does not only seek to dismantle barriers but also aspires to cultivate inclusive learning environments that foster creativity, diversity, and holistic development.”
Rahul Bansal, Head of Private Sector Partnerships & Fundraising, UNICEF India, said: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Art Be A Part and Dubai Cares for their invaluable and consistent support. Their commitment is instrumental in advancing our mission to provide quality education and create inclusive environments for children.”