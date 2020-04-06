The measures are intended to help parents affected by the coronavirus outbreak

Taaleem, a leading education provider in the UAE, on Monday announced discounts on fees for the third term in its schools. The move is designed to provide immediate relief to parents facing financial challenges due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Following extensive consultations with its school community, Taaleem launched a support package that includes key measures to ease the financial pressures on families.

Alan Williamson, CEO of Taaleem, announced to parents that Term 3 fees will be discounted across the entire Taaleem portfolio of schools in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi. This includes 25 per cent discounts on Foundation and Kindergarten fees, 20 per cent discount for Primary/Elementary School fees and 20 per cent on Secondary School fees.

Taaleem is also facilitating Individual Parent Payment Plans, re-enrolment Packages and reduced schools fees for the next academic year, as previously announced. It will also waive application fees and payment plans for deposits for the next academic year.

Taaleem has also pledged to retain their outstanding teachers and provide unequivocal support for their staff until normal operations are resumed.

Khalid Al Tayer, Chairman of Taaleem, commented: “The quality of our schools is built upon the quality of our teachers. Their efforts, inspiration, dedication and professionalism are the qualities that positively separate our schools from others in a crowded and competitive market. We are a values-based organisation and have taken positive steps to support our entire community of schools.

"In line with the national agenda set out by the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, this initiative is a reflection of Taaleem’s commitment to supporting our community and enhancing government initiatives across the UAE.”