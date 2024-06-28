his workshop also offers a distinctive chance for career discovery through hands-on, practical experiences, where participants will engage in simulated projects mirroring the roles and duties of future professions.

Jobs of the Future Workshop 1: Mastering the Skills of a Sustainable Consultant

Amidst growing challenges in climate change, sustainability consultants play a pivotal role in guiding global organisations towards sustainability. Participants will explore the causes and consequences of climate change and understand the critical importance of climate change experts in today’s world.

The workshop will take place from 10am to 12 noon at the Museum of the Future and will be facilitated by Sustainability Consultant Saasha Gulamani. Attendees will also take part in a simulation activity, honing their skills through real-world case studies.

Jobs of the Future Workshop 2: Unveiling the Future Role of an AgriTech Specialist

As part of a global focus on food security, many countries are turning to vertical and indoor farming in order to boost production and enhance food supplies. Participants will delve into the prospective role of AgriTech Specialists and their potential in educating and guiding future generations.