Students enrolled for the intensive 50-hour course will be taking 36 lessons delivered over a three-month period. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: The Arabic Language Academy (ALA) in Sharjah is bringing together 15 students from 11 countries for the seventh edition of the Arabic language course conducted by its Arabic Language Centre (ALC). The course aims to introduce non-native speakers to Arabic not just academically, but socially and culturally as well, advancing their knowledge of the language through reading, listening, writing and speaking.

Students enrolled for the intensive 50-hour course will be taking 36 lessons delivered over a three-month period. All 15 students will take an evaluation examination at the end of the course, which will determine their readiness for the next level. In this edition, ALC will be teaching students from India, China, Uzbekistan, United States, United Kingdom, Poland, Spain, Argentina, Russia and Pakistan.

Knowledge of standard Arabic

ALC’s courses aim to not only promote Arabic language by teaching to non-native speakers, but also further cross-cultural communication. They are designed to deepen the learner’s knowledge of standard Arabic as well as strengthen their communication skills by focusing on reading, writing, speaking, pronunciation and listening. The centre also focuses on educating its students on UAE’s culture and history and boost their community participation and involvement.

Dr Mohammad Safi Al Mostaghanemi

Speaking about the latest edition, Dr Mohammad Safi Al Mostaghanemi, secretary-general of ALA, said: “Teaching Arabic to non-native speakers can serve to strengthen cultural ties between Arab countries and other nations. Students can serve as ambassadors of our language and culture in their home countries and play an instrumental role in furthering the emirate’s cultural project.”

Safety and precautionary protocols

The secretary-general of ALA underlined that the efforts of ALC are part of ALA’s mission to preserve and promote Arabic language, aligned with the vision of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.