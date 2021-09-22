Image Credit: Supplied

The Indian Academy has made a bold statement and made strides in the UAE’s education sector since its establishment in 2012. The Indian Academy, a K-12 school, follows the UAE’s Vision of 2021, promoting the spirit of entrepreneurship, enhanced educational attainment and research-based learning.

The school stands at a “Good” rating as per KHDA and continues to excel in personal, social, emotional and academic outcomes. It is one of the best Indian curriculum (CBSE) schools, rated “Developed” by KHDA in the latest distance learning evaluation in 2020. The school has exhibited high-quality educational goals and targets, and has been successful in achieving outstanding results in international benchmark assessments.

The school also boasts of being one of the very few Rahhal schools in the UAE where students excel in the field of sports and Hifz.

The school takes pride in their mixed approach, which has created a unified and caring family — a community committed to the development and well-being of every child as well as the broader school community. The highly experienced and skilled faculty ensure provision of an unparalleled, quality, teaching and learning provision to optimise children’s attainment and progress.

At the entry phase, they have a personalised curriculum with the best practices taken from the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS). The school follows the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from Grades 1 to 12 integrated with international practices providing students with a high and challenging platform for optimising their personal and academic outcomes.

The learning programme is designed to address the varied learning styles thereby being sensitive to the needs of individual students. The enriched curriculum includes activities like coding, STEAM, speech and drama, foreign language and painting to nurture and prepare students towards a rapidly changing world. This builds curiosity and imagination, which is achieved by experiential and experimental learning. The caring and positive learning environment, which includes mindfulness, helps in the overall and holistic development of the child.