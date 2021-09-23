The Indian Academy (TIA), part of the LEAMS education group, announced that three of its students have won Gold in the International School Sport Federation (ISF) Under-15 World School Sport Games in Belgrade, Serbia.
ISF Under-15 World School Sport Games is a recognised multi-sport international tournament for teenagers, with 42 countries competing across 14 sports.
Grade XI students Dev Ayyappan and Dhiren Ayyappan bagged gold in the boys doubles category. Dhiren Ayyappan and Trisha Mukund Joshi of Grade X won gold in the mixed doubles category. Dev Ayyappan also secured silver in boys singles category.
TIA recently announced its second sports scholarship programme for the academic year 2021 – 22 allowing students, the proud torchbearers of the Rahhal Initiative, to achieve their athletic pursuits along with their academic goals. The Indian Academy proudly calls itself a Rahhal School. To take UAE 10 years into the future in two years, Rahhal (meaning Traveller in Arabic) initiative was founded by KHDA envisioning to channelize knowledge and skill to individual learners.
Susan Rubin Varghese, Principal says, “We are so proud of our students and thrilled to be part of their sports journey. They have worked really hard despite the current circumstances. The Indian Academy provides a stimulating environment for all the students, identifying and nurturing their potential from early development stages. The beneficiaries of the programme are supported through curriculum adaptations such as asynchronous lessons and personalised attention to bridge learning gaps.”
In addition, Sujan Sai (Grade XII) will be playing in the International Gymnasiade School Summer Games in China in November 2021.