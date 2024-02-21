American University of Sharjah (AUS) stands at the forefront of academic excellence, maintaining its position among the top 10 Arab universities for nine consecutive years, according to the QS Arab Region University Rankings (2024). Renowned for its student-centric approach, AUS is dedicated to nurturing entrepreneurial knowledge and academic innovation, and providing a comprehensive American-style liberal arts education tailored to address the evolving needs of the global market.
Central to AUS’ educational philosophy is its commitment to empowering students with skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, effective communication and creativity.
A testament to its success, AUS ranks first in employer reputation within the UAE, according to the QS World University Rankings (2024), reflecting its ability to graduate professionals who are highly sought after by employers.
AUS remains responsive to industry demands, offering advanced curricula, state-of-the-art facilities, internships and study abroad opportunities. With a keen understanding of the dynamic market and evolving technologies, the university consistently refines its academic offerings to stay ahead of future requirements.
AUS has recently announced its partnership with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation, which has expanded access to AUS’ renowned Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme through blended delivery. The university is also set to welcome its first cohort of students to five new degree programmes starting Fall 2024 in the areas of supply chain management, chemical and biological engineering, digital construction engineering and management, intelligent systems and mechatronics engineering, and machine learning, as well as a new PhD in Mathematics.
With 32 majors, 46 minors, 17 master’s degree programmes and five PhD programmes across various disciplines, AUS’ comprehensive approach underscores its commitment to providing cutting-edge education. Its world-class faculty, engaged in pioneering research and education, reinforces AUS’ reputation as a leading institution in the UAE.
Diversity thrives at AUS, which boasts a student body representing over 90 nationalities. All AUS students can benefit from a vibrant learning environment enriched by cultural clubs, extracurricular activities, student organisations and clubs, and community service initiatives.
AUS is recognised for its commitment to financial inclusivity, offering a range of grants and scholarships to ensure talented students receive quality education, with the majority benefiting from financial assistance.
