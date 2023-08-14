Recognised as one of the top 25 per cent of universities in the world by QS World University Ranking (2024) and among the top 10 Arab universities every year for the past eight consecutive years by QS Arab Region University Ranking (2023), American University of Sharjah (AUS) has positioned itself as an incubator for innovation, assembler of talent, producer of knowledge and an active force for social transformation and well-being in the region and the world.

Distinguished by its student-centric approach to entrepreneurial knowledge and academic enterprise, its well-rounded liberal arts education based on the American model of higher education is underpinned by a thorough understanding of the incessant changes of global needs and market dynamics. It fosters passion, critical thinking, problem-solving, resilience, communication and creativity, positioning its alumni for success across various fields. According to QS World University Rankings (2024), AUS ranks first in employer reputation, second in academic reputation and third in employment outcomes in the UAE.

Today, its highly sought-after alumni are government and business leaders, successful entrepreneurs, influential figures in various industries and respected academics and researchers.

With the adoption of a learning approach that embraces industry needs and emerging trends, AUS continues to build on its 25 years of experience with its advanced curricula, state-of-the-art facilities and opportunities for training, internship and study abroad programmes. Its adept understanding of the ever-changing market and advancing technologies prompts the university to continuously enhance its academic offerings to meet the needs of the future.

AUS offers progressive curricula for 28 majors and 45 minors at the undergraduate level, 16 master's degree programs and four PhD programs through its College of Arts and Sciences (CAS); College of Architecture, Art and Design (CAAD); School of Business Administration (SBA) and College of Engineering (CEN).

AUS is licensed and its degree programs are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation of the Ministry of Education's Higher Education Affairs Division in the UAE. It has also been accredited in the US by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (1007 North Orange Street, 4th Floor, MB #166, Wilmington, DE 19801 USA) since June 2004.

Its School of Business Administration has been accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) since April 2011; its Bachelor of Architecture program of CAAD is accredited by the National Architectural Accrediting Board (NAAB) of the US; and its bachelor of science degree programmes in chemical engineering, civil engineering, computer engineering, electrical engineering, industrial engineering and mechanical engineering offered by the College of Engineering are accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET http://www.abet.org/.

This dynamic approach to education stands as a testament to the calibre of its world-class full-time faculty members who are constantly engaging in cutting-edge research, leading the university to rank second in the UAE in the number of international faculty and citations per faculty by QS World University Rankings (2024).

AUS’ bustling learning environment is further enriched by its culturally-diverse campus life, catering to more than 90 nationalities representative of its student body. This environment offers students opportunities to pursue their personal interests through cultural clubs, student organisations, leadership programmes and community service.

AUS has been ranked third in the UAE in its number of international students by QS World University Ranking (2024) and among the top five universities with the highest percentage of international students by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings (2023). AUS also offers its students a safe, comfortable and convenient home in its residential halls. Over 1,400 students live in separate men’s and women’s halls, enjoying the rich multicultural atmosphere and the support of the university’s dedicated staff.

AUS continues to pioneer the future of learning and graduating professionals who are positioned to succeed in any field they choose and make a difference in their communities.