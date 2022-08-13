Abu Dhabi: All educational institutions in the UAE, including governmental and private, at all levels, from early education to higher education, have been directed to intensify efforts to enhance the national identity, Emirati culture, positive values and the Arabic language among students, and to integrate them in educational curricula, programmes and teaching methodology.

The call came on Saturday from Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of the council, Sheikh Abdullah also affirmed that preservation and promotion of the national identity, Emirati culture and the Arabic language are among the most important priorities of the leadership in the UAE. He said Emirati national history is full of achievements, experiences, and successful stories that can enrich students’ knowledge, provide them with moral lessons, positive values, skills and wisdom while taking decisions to enable them to be future leaders and effective contributors in the UAE society.

He pointed out the importance of benefiting from the experiences and expertise of prominent national figures who have awareness of the history of the UAE and knowledge of the Emirati identity, culture, customs, traditions and positive values, and to highlight their role in preparing a generation that carries the flag and adheres to the identity and participates in shaping the future of the nation.

Role of educators

Sheikh Abdullah also stressed the role played by the members of the society, educators, media professionals in combatting ideas that seek to destroy family entity, promote practices that are not familiar with the Emirati approach, and lead to deteriorate its interdependence and distort bringing up new generations, thus proposing social patterns that violate normal human instinct and lead to the deterioration of morals and established values.

During the meeting, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth reviewed the national framework of the Emirati cultural activities in schools which includes a number of school policies of the Emirati cultural activities which are integrated in the academic curricula.

Various activities and topics

The framework aims to developing the Emirati national identity, cultural values and positive characteristics of the students through a group of activities, contests, events, school trips and workshops in which students will take part in during school timings or after school in coordination with competent departments.

In this regard Al Kaabi indicated that the framework targets various topics in the Emirati heritage, including traditions, values, social activities, Arabic language, local expressions, folk arts and traditional sports, in addition to enhancing knowledge and awareness of the country’s geography, arts and Emirati literature, and some successful experiences in the country’s history.

Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chairwoman of Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) reviewed the ESE’s priorities for the next year, and also explained its priorities that include improving students’ educational achievements and enhancing their skills, close coordination and collaboration with teachers, school management and parents.