Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today approved a unified system for honouring top high-school pupils in Dubai.
Both Emirati and expat students will be covered by the new system where a financial reward will be disbursed to top 50 high school students in the main streams.
Emirati students will be offered scholarships abroad while top expat pupils will be offered discounts at the branches of international universities in the free zones. They and their families will also be granted golden visas. The first batch of top students will be honored in September 2022 in recognition of academic excellence.
READ MORE
- Want to study in the UAE? Here is all you need to know about applying for a student visa
- UAE: Graduated from high school with over 95 per cent marks? Here is how to apply for a Golden Visa
- Graduated from the UAE? These are all your visa options
- UAE: Trying to pick the best school for your child? Here is all you need to know
The new system has been designed to honor students from different curricula in Dubai, and will serve as a road map to motivate high school students to innovate and excel. In addition to public schools, the system also covers students in private schools studying under the MoE, American, British and International Baccalaureate curricula.
“Our hopes and ambitious goals that we are planning for can only be achieved by supporting and empowering future generations and students, especially the outstanding pupils. We will continue to invest in human resources, and prepare generations that can build the future that we want, a future that achieves their aspirations,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
“This comes in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who has always believed that investing in future generations is the real guarantee for building a bright future and sustaining our development process,” Sheikh Hamdan added.
The Crown Prince of Dubai thanked all parents for their efforts and support to their children, which helped them excel and also thanked all teacher for fulfilling their mission.