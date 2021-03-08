Dubai Schools”, launched by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, will be a partnership between public and private sector. Image Credit: DMO/Twitter

Dubai: Dubai on Monday announced a new education model called ‘Dubai Schools’ to incorporate global curricula with Emirati, Arab and Muslim values.

The project was launched by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council. He made the announcement as he chaired a meeting of the Executive Council at the Dubai Police Academy, in the presence of Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

Public-private partnership

Sheikh Hamdan also attended the signing of an agreement between Dubai Government and Taaleem school group to operate Dubai Schools. The agreement creates the framework for a public-private sector partnership to operate schools under the new initiative. Shaikh Hamdan also approved the formation of the Supervisory Steering Committee of ‘Dubai Schools’ chaired by a representative of the Secretariat General of The Executive Council. Members of the Committee will include representatives of the Department of Finance, Knowledge Fund Establishment and Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

Starting in August

The agreement was signed by Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Supervisory Steering Committee of Dubai Schools, and Khalid Al Tayer, chairman of the Board of Taaleem. According to the agreement, the first phase of ‘Dubai Schools’, featuring the launch of two schools in Mirdif and Al Barsha, will commence in the 2021-22 academic year. The two schools, which have an enrolment capacity of 800 students from pre-school to Grade 4 and follow an American curriculum, will open on August 29. Emirati students in Dubai will have priority for admission in Dubai Schools and can avail of scholarships of up to 100 per cent, awarded on the basis of merit.

Fulfilling a vision

Shaikh Hamdan said developing human capital is key to shaping a bright future for the nation and its citizens. As part of the vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai has invested in quality education to create a future where scientific curiosity, the quest for knowledge, innovation, a spirit of collaboration and national values drive progress and development, he added.

Sheikh Hamdan said: “[Shaikh Mohammad’s] vision for education aims to provide quality education and raise national competencies to support the UAE’s sustainable development journey. His Highness’s lofty vision is focused on providing the specialised education that can develop students’ skills in alignment with the nation’s future aspirations.”

‘Nationally rooted, globally competent’

He added: “Today [Monday], we launched Dubai Schools, a new school model that will enrich Dubai’s educational system by providing schooling that can develop individuals that are nationally rooted and globally competent. The new initiative, which integrates a global curriculum, will contribute towards developing the educational and life skills of students with a focus on Emirati values and the Arabic language. The new model is designed to prepare students to lead and innovate and make valuable contributions to building the nation’s future.”

Shaikh Hamadan said: “Amidst the rapid changes we are seeing in the world, we have a responsibility to equip our students with new skills and knowledge that will help them pursue excellence and success in the future. The ‘Dubai Schools’ initiative represents a new phase in our long-term education plan created to support the sustainability of our development journey.”