Pope Francis, center, arrives at the Irbil international airport, Iraq, Sunday.
Image Credit: AP
Pope Francis (C), looks on at the ruins of the Syriac Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception (al-Tahira-l-Kubra), in the northern city of Mosul on March 7. Pope Francis, on his historic Iraq tour, visits today Christian communities that endured the brutality of the Islamic State group until the jihadists' "caliphate" was defeated three years ago
Image Credit: AFP
Image Credit: AP
Pope Francis releases a white dove during a prayer for war victims at 'Hosh al-Bieaa', Church Square, in Mosul's Old City, Iraq, March 7.
Image Credit: Reuters
Pope Francis attends a prayer for war victims at 'Hosh al-Bieaa', Church Square, in Mosul's Old City.
Image Credit: Reuters
Pope Francis rides in a golf cart at the ruins of the Syriac Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception (al-Tahira-l-Kubra), in the old city of Iraq's northern Mosul on March 7..
Image Credit: AFP
A handout picture released by the Vatican media office, shows Pope Francis, releasing a white dove at a square near the ruins of the Syriac Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception (al-Tahira-l-Kubra), in the old city of Iraq's northern Mosul.
Image Credit: AFP
Pope Francis holds a minute of silence at the destroyed cathedral.
Image Credit: REUTERS