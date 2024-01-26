Abu Dhabi; Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center (ALC), affiliated with the Department of Culture and Tourism, is participating in the 55th Cairo International Book Fair, being held from January 24 to February 6.
ALC’s participation in the exhibition is part of it its efforts to strengthen publishing, translation and creative industries in the Arab world, in order to highlight its role in supporting and developing the Arabic language. The ALC’s agenda for the exhibition includes a series of seminars, cultural and professional meetings, speciali\ed workshops, musical evenings and book signings. More than 500 ALC titles, including 120 new publications, are also available for sale at the fair.
The fair in Cairo also highlights the Centre’s various projects, awards, initiatives, and grants, including flagship events like the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF). While in Cairo, the Centre will showcase the ADIBF 2024’s Cultural and Professional Programmes.
Platform to exchange ideas
Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said: “The Cairo International Book Fair celebrates literature, knowledge, and Arab culture, shedding light on creativity across the region and building bridges within culture. It offers a platform for exchanging ideas with authors, publishers, and academics from around the world, as together we explore the latest international trends in the publishing industry and strive to advance the Arabic language and shed light on its impact across various fields.”
He added: “The fair allows the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre to communicate directly with leading stakeholders in the publishing sector and creative industries, as we introduce our latest projects and initiatives and expand our network of partnerships with key regional and global cultural institutions and publishing houses.”