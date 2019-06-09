“Music is my life. It exists in my every thought”

Bushra Barday, 22, Indian

“I am part of a YouTube channel called Last Saints Music Records, which is essentially a channel that features several singers supported by producers and directors. Currently, there are eight singers on the channel. It covers a variety of genres and also offers music from different languages. Last Saints Music Records was set up in April 2018 and has grown significantly since then.

“I have been singing since I was 10 and have participated in various competitions across the UAE. I earned several medals and garnered recognition from family and friends. However, I always wanted something more and wanted to aim for a higher goal. This led me to a journey of self-discovery which enabled me to discover myself and my talents.

“Initially, I used Instagram as a platform to showcase my talents and as my follower base increased, I received several requests to create a cover version of various songs. This prompted me to start my own YouTube channel which goes by my name, Bushra Barday.

“I chose YouTube as a platform because of its wide reach and the limitations of Instagram. YouTube has become a go-to destination for pretty much everything, ranging from movie trailers to music, etc; in short, it’s everywhere. However, Last Saint Music Records is also on Spotify and iTunes to reach out to more diverse audiences.

“It was my dream to be a YouTube star, to be able to express myself without restraint.

“My parents will definitely be supportive of [my] decision to take up YouTube as a career, as they have always been supportive of me.

“Music is my life. It exists in my every thought.

“YouTube has been changing and adapting itself to its ever-changing, ever-demanding audience. From its user interface to its algorithms, everything has changed. It is very likely that YouTube will be in play for quite some time, because as of today, YouTube is still the biggest video sharing website.”

(Bushra Barday is a graduate of Amity University, Dubai.)