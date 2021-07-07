Visitors at Global village in Dubai last year. The Park will open its gates this year on October 26. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Global Village announced on Wednesday that its gates will reopen on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, to operate over 167 days until April 10, 2022.

Finding great partners to deliver the very best guest experience is a fundamental part of the preparations and Global Village started its search for new concepts and offerings last May. While many partners are already on board for the upcoming season, innovative business minds and passionate entrepreneurs still have time to bid for their very own street food kiosk or food cart and guest services offering. Interested parties are invited to register now as final touches are made to the Season 26 master plan. Prospective partners for kiosks and food carts have until August 1, 2021, to submit their concepts and bids before the “Request for Proposal” (RFP) closes.

Global Village is renowned for its street food offering, and kiosks are a perfect opportunity for foodie entrepreneurs whether they are taking their first steps, looking to expand their business or want to pilot a new idea. Global Village is committed to supporting SMEs [small and medium enterprises] and has planned many improvements in the areas which host street food kiosks.

Fiesta Street

“Last year we created Fiesta Street which proved to be a great success for the kiosks that were positioned in that area. This season we have planned major enhancements to the street that runs between the Main Stage and Carnaval with a beautiful new fountain feature, seating area and photo opportunity for great family memories,” added Anwahi. “We are committed to serve as a launch pad for both local and international businesses. Our ongoing investment in improved guest experience directly impacts revenues for our partners and is key to their continued success.”