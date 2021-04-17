Marabea street in Al Quoz next to Times Square Centre. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: A comprehensive plan for developing the transport infrastructure in Dubai’s Al Quoz area, including bicycle and electric scooter tracks, and a bus route linking Dubai Metro, was revealed on Thursday.

The plan was announced by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), after he was appointed the Vice-Chairman of a new committee to oversee the development of the Al Quoz Creative Zone, which was announced recently.

The formation of the committee was approved by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the capital of the global creative economy by 2025.

The formation of the committee was approved by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Chaired by Sheikha Latifa, the committee aims to strengthen the emirate’s position as a regional and international hub for the creative economy within the framework of an integrated system for advancing Dubai’s comprehensive economic progress.

Expressing his gratitude to Sheikha Latifa for his new role, Al Tayer said the project will create a vibrant hub for artistic, creative and cultural activities in Al Quoz and make it a tourist destination.

Mattar Al Tayer “RTA will support the Al Quoz Creative Zone with a package of projects and initiatives, including a comprehensive transportation infrastructure in Al Quoz area linked to the Al Safa Metro Station; shared tracks for pedestrians, bicycles, and electric scooters; a creatively-designed bridge for pedestrians, bicycles and scooters on Al Manara Street; and a bus route connecting Al Safa Metro Station to tourist and artistic attractions in the area,” Al Tayer said.

“In addition, RTA will establish transportation centres featuring a variety of transit modes to serve the commuting needs of residents and visitors. It will also create modernised open spaces for events, develop a creative identity for right-of-way spaces, and ensure the smooth and safe movement of vehicles and pedestrians.”

Next phase

In the next phase, the committee, in cooperation with government, semi-government and private entities, experts and consultants, and representatives of the creative sector, seeks to develop the mechanisms, strategies, legislative frameworks, regulations and policies to enhance the ease of doing business in the creative field.

The committee will also streamline the efforts of all stakeholders to ensure speedy and efficient implementation of plans. It will expedite the submission of proposals and recommendations on developing creative multi-use spaces for creators in the Al Quoz Creative Zone and develop a series of incentives and facilities to help individuals and institutions in the creative sector operate effectively and grow their businesses.

Creative economic goals The committee seeks to realise the goals of the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy by empowering local creative talent, attracting experts and creative institutions from across the world, facilitating their business operations in Dubai, and enhancing the profile of Dubai’s creative scene locally, regionally and globally.

The newly announced Zone seeks to create an integrated, dynamic and creative hub as well as an incubator for designers and innovators as part of a comprehensive ecosystem system being developed to support their work, ranging from the conceptualisation of creative and cultural projects to the design, production and promotion of creative products.

The committee will develop plans to enhance the creative and cultural infrastructure in Al Quoz and provide a professional and living environment that promotes the success and enrichment of creatives. The committee will also develop strategies to promote the emirate as a preferred destination for creative professionals and entrepreneurs locally and globally.

Other members

As part of the immediate implementation of Sheikh Mohammed’s directives, Sheikha Latifa also announced the appointment of the members of the committee.

Other members include Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of Dubai Economy; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism); Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture; and Hesham Abdullah Al Qassim, CEO of Wasl Asset Management Group (Wasl Properties).

Sheikha Latifa said that more members will be added to thecommittee as the development of the Al Quoz Creative Zone progresses.

Cohesive ecosystem

Sheikha Latifa said the launch of Al Quoz Creative Zone marks the start of the implementation of the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy.

The new initiative aims to create a cohesive ecosystem that supports creatives and entrepreneurs wishing to set up ventures or invest in the creative economy. Dubai Culture has already undertaken several initial steps to implement the project, including a comprehensive study to create the framework for the development, management and operation of the new Zone and explore different approaches to providing the optimal living and working environments for creatives and innovators.

Dubai Culture also held a series of discussions with the creative sector to listen to their experiences and challenges. The insights gained from these conversations have formed the basis of Dubai Culture’s plans to cater to the needs of Dubai’s creatives.

Sheikha Latifa emphasised that Dubai has a rich cultural and creative offering that supports its global aspirations.