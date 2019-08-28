Matteeo Ippoliti, who helped get message of Pope, Grand Imam across, says he is blessed

Langpros was tasked with simultaneously interpreting the speeches of Pope Francis and Dr Ahmad Al Tayyeb. Image Credit: Supplied

DUBAI: Dubai-based Italian expat Matteo Ippoliti and his team at Langpros, a company of language professionals, often work behind the scenes.

For instance, few know that they were picked to provide written translation and simultaneous interpretation for the visit of Pope Francis to the UAE in February.

On Monday, when the Pope welcomed the UAE’s announcement of a Higher Committee to implement the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, which was signed by him and the Grand Imam of Al Azhar Dr Ahmad Al Tayyeb in Abu Dhabi, Ippoliti said he felt humbled as he had played a small part in getting its message across.

We were tasked with doing Arabic, English and Italian translation for the written material used for the signing ceremony of the Declaration of Human Fraternity. - Matteo Ippoliti | Language professional

“It was truly a blessing,” the Catholic Ippoliti told Gulf News. “We were tasked with doing the Arabic, English and Italian translation for the written material used for the signing ceremony of the Declaration of Human Fraternity. We also provided simultaneous interpreting for the speeches of Pope Francis and Dr Ahmed Al Tayyeb during the ceremony. We were both humbled and honoured to have contributed to the historic event.”

Ippoliti said the challenge lay in the fact that the emphatic message of peace had to be conveyed with the utmost focus and accuracy. “It was both a highly challenging and rewarding experience.”

He said, “We salute the decision of the UAE Government in appointing a Higher Committee to implement the Declaration so rapidly showing its willingness to fight division and hatred with positive initiatives.”