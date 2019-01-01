Dubai: Tourists Abbas Junaid Khan and his wife Maliha Lodhi chose to spend their first wedding anniversary in Dubai, welcoming 2019 right in the middle of the action — the New Year's Eve celebrations at Burj Khalifa.
The couple, who just flew in from Pakistan, had heard so much about the spectacular New Year's Ever celebrations in Dubai, and eager to catch the fireworks display at the world's tallest tower.
Khan said: “Our anniversary was on December 25, and coupled with New Year, what better place to celebrate, than here in Dubai. This is close to home and it’s a global place. I love it here.”
The couple said they're hoping to start a family in 2019. He said: “We want to be better than last year, and be stronger as a couple.” He also added that they both wanted to achieve professional success in their various fields.
They also wished Pakistan success for 2019. “We would like Pakistan to grow as a country and enhance our reputation across the globe.”
For Yachna Victor and Mohammad Saquib, 2019 is extra special as they are expecting a baby.
Coming from Abu Dhabi, the couple heard about the New Year celebration at Burj Khalifa through Gulf News and decided to venture out and be a part of the celebrations.
They are hoping the new year rings in more opportunities for people as they start their lives in the UAE.
Tourists from India, Jyotsna Gupta and her family were planning to celebrate New Year’s Eve from the tallest building in the world. She said she was excited to see the fireworks from inside the building
She said: “My family and I heard a lot about the Dubai Shopping Festival and the winter carnival so we decided to check it out.”
Gupta admitted that she had not thought of a 2019 resolution — as she has a hard time keeping them.