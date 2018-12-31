LIVESTREAM:
A great anticipation grips the vast crowd gathered at the Burj Park near Dubai's Burj Khalifa tower for the NYE revelry.
The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority urges everyone to use public transport to get to your destination on time.
The Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall metro station has been closed, according to the Roads and Transport Authority. Alternate stations are suggested for the NYE revelers still heading out to the Burj Khalifa area.
Excitment is building among the huge crowd gathere on a pleasant winter night in Dubai around the Burj Khalifa district.
The Emirates Towers roundabout intersection on Happiness Street is now closed. Motorists and NYE revelers are advised to the following alternative routes: Al Khail Road, Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Al Wasl Road and Jumeirah Road.
It's a pleasant winter night in Dubai and weathermen predict that light-to-moderate southeasterly to northwesterly winds could make the UAE bit more chilly tonight.
Everyone is gripped by great anticipation for the NYE fireworks in the world's tallest man-made structure.
The crowd swells near Souq Al Bahar. Meanwhile, Dubai Mall restaurants facing the Dubai Fountain and Burj Khalifa tower are packed with revelers.
Al Saada Street is now closed, according to Dubai Police.
7.56pm: The world flocks to Dubai for NYE
The UAE is an ideal New Year's Eve destination and people around the world know it. Annually, thousand of people flock to Dubai to enjoy the spectacular fireworks that happen across the country and city.
At the Burj Al Arab, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Festival City, Global Village and most importantly, Burj Khalifa massive crowds gather to watch the displays on New Year's Eve.
Gulf News spoke to some tourists welcoming the start of 2019 in Downtown, Dubai.
Kunal Doshi and Tanvi Ved chose Dubai as their seventh and final destination of 2018. "We wanted to come here [Dubai] to watch the fireworks we have previously seen on television," said Doshi.
The couple wants to end the year and start 2019 at Burj Khalifa under the sparkling displays.
Similarly, Victoria Nassali and Isaac Mulumba flocked to the UAE from Uganda to celebrate. "There's something interesting going on in Dubai everyday. After watching the fireworks tonight, we are planning to visit all of these tourist spots during our trip," said Nassali. They are in Dubai for five days.
A resident of New York City, Lawrence Liu has come to thr UAE with his family from the US. He wishes to celebrate the New Year alongside his relatives in Dubai.
"Dubai has surprised me. The diversity, the amount of people, the growth of this place and just how beautiful this place is. It's always a good time in Dubai," he said.
Speaking about the fireworks at Burj Khalifa for New Year's eve, he said, "I am very excited to celebrate here and I have big expectations."
RTA tweets: Please note that Roda Al Murooj intersection, on Happiness Street, has been closed. Please use alternative routes to reach the New Year's Eve celebrations: Al Khail Road, Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Wasl Road and Jumeirah Road.
If you’re at Burj Khalifa Down Town to see the fireworks and find yourself in trouble, Dubai Police has your back. Special rescue drivers are cycling throughout the area to make sure no one is in trouble, and no one accidentally falls into the man-made lake around Dubai Mall, during the New Year's Eve celebrations.
Humaid Almatrooshi, rescue driver, told Gulf News that they are prepared for any accidents. He said: “We advise people to be careful and not lean on the railings, closer to midnight.”
Groups of 4 divers on cycles are looking out for the public. There are ambulances and 13 first aid tents, too, around the Burj Khalifa area that will provide assistance to those injured or who need help.
Crowds are moving towards Dubai Mall through the Dubai Metro entrance. A Dubai police officer said they have stopped entry for bachelors from one side. Those who are already in are sent in two separate lines to bachelors and family areas.
All entrances leading to Mohammad Bin Rashid Boulevard are now closed: Dubai Police
All entrances leading to Dubai Mall are now closed, Dubai Police tweets.
Dubai police closed Al Asayel Street at 4pm. Roads also closed from Oud Metha to Al Quoz Street on both sides.
Security barriers have been placed all across the Downtown area. There are crowds at some signals and crossings. Police cars have barricaded a few u-turns. First aid ambulances and cars are also at the location.
Our live reporting team at the Burj Khalifa: Shreya Bhatia and Falah Gulzar, Social Media Desk; Ali Al Shouk, Staff Reporter; Sajila Saseendran, Senior Reporter