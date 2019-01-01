Dubai: Overjoyed parents in the UAE welcomed the new year with newborns delivered at midnight or soon after at hospitals nationwide.
At Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, five babies — three girls and two boys — were born at exactly 12 midnight.
The proud parents of Layaly Al Naqbi welcomed their new baby to the world and thanked the team at Burjeel for a safe and healthy delivery. Dr Sausan Abdul Rahman, Consultant — Obstetrics and Gynaecology, said she was proud to be part of the special moment.
The father, Mohammad Khamis Khalfan Abdulla Al Mazroui, said: “We are extremely happy and proud that our baby has arrived at this iconic date and time. The start of the New Year is a reason for celebration around the world. We are so happy and thankful that the Burjeel Hospital staff was at hand to help deliver our baby safely.”
Dr Sausan celebrated alongside the couples, saying: “Bringing a new life into the world is one of the best feelings in the world. The emotions of the parents makes it even more special. On behalf of my team at Burjeel Hospital, we would like to wish the family of the newborns all the best for a lifetime of happiness.”
Also born exactly at midnight in Abu Dhabi, baby boy Omar Joha was welcomed by his Syrian parents — Mohammad Joha and his wife — at Bareen International Hospital in Mohammad Bin Zayed City.
Just a minute later, a baby girl was born to Indian couple Rojan Joseph and his wife Jency at Thumbay Hospital in Fujairah. The baby, who was tentatively named Annliya, is their second daughter. Her elder sister was also present at the hospital to welcome Annliya to the world.
Joseph, 38, who is a maintenance foreman at an oil company in Fujairah, said: “We have no words to express the joy and happiness we are feeling at the moment.”
Speaking about how his wife Jency, 33, was cared for, Joseph said: “Best doctor they have got, Dr Osama, treated my wife like her father would, and lots of thanks to Thumbay Hospital Fujairah for their support and services.”
Hours later in Ras Al Khaimah, Emirati couple Hassan Ali and Safeyya Ali Salem also received their bundle of joy — their first baby, a girl — at 3am at RAK Hospital.
Another baby girl was born to Egyptian parents at the hospital.
Dr Raza Siddiqui, CEO of Arabian Healthcare Group, and Executive Director at RAK Hospital, said: “As a New Year gift to the babies born at RAK Hospital on January 1, we will provide free OPD consultation, including vaccination for one year. There are few blessings more joyous than the birth of a baby, and on behalf of the RAK Hospital, I would like to congratulate both the couples. We wish every couple in the UAE who was blessed with a baby on New Year all the happiness.”