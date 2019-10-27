Dubai Super Sale Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The seventh edition of the 3 Day Super Sale will take place this coming weekend, from October 31 to November 2, 2019. Shoppers can get up to 90 per cent off on a wide range of fashion, beauty, gold, home, electronics and jewellery items across malls in Dubai.

The bi-annual event will see over 500 brands taking part in offering sales and various promotions across more than 2,000 outlets.

The 3-Day Super Sale is part of Dubai’s annual Retail Calendar that features major retail-based festivals, new season launches, mega sales and exclusive retail experiences and attractions aimed at further enhancing the retail sector, a main contributor towards Dubai’s economy.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said: “The 3 Day Super Sale is one of the highly anticipated events in our Retail Calendar, giving shoppers the perfect opportunity to shop and make the most of the great deals in Dubai. We are very grateful to our partners for their continuous efforts and contributions to making our festivals successful, and we encourage everyone to take advantage of the opportunities to win cash back during this limited time by visiting the city’s many malls and retail outlets this weekend.”

Additionally, if shoppers have a RAKBANK Mastercard Debit or Credit Card and for every Dh250 spend they can get a chance to win their spend back during Super Sale in Dubai. For every Dh250 spent on RAKBANK Digital wallet Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, Fitbit Pay and Garmin Pay will get ten chances in the draw. 20 winners will be selected throughout the 3 Day Supersale