Save up to 70 per cent on luxury fashion labels and fragrances from 31 October

Dubai: As the 3-Day Super Sale returns to the UAE, City Walk, will be putting fashion finds on offer. From October 31 to November 2, you can buy fashion essentials and perfume brands at great prices.

You can benefit from 40 per cent off on select styles at Weekend Max Mara.

Head to Atos Lombardini for discounts of up to 70 per cent on the Italian fashion label’s new range of neon pieces.

If stylish kaftans are your thing, browse through a range of the brands from around the world at up to 50 per cent off at Lilis Boutique.

You can also enjoy discounts of up to 50 per cent on luxury bags, wallets and watches at Michael Kors.

Carducci is offering a special 3 for 2 deal – when you buy two suits, you get one on the house.

If you’re looking for something trendy for your kids, explore the buy-one-get-one-free deals on the urban collections at Emperor, the fashion brand with a multi-disciplinary heritage.

Visit VAO Concept Store for ready to wear, shoes or accessories, where you can get 25 and 50 per cent discounts on different collections.

Plethora, the luxury fragrance shop is offering 30 per cent off on select items.

British perfume house Penhaligon’s that is set to offer 25 per cent off on select items and French cosmetics retailer L’Occitane that is joining the sale with a 30 per cent discount on specific lines.

Head to B’dou Café and Indulge in the fusion of local flavours with international heritage and receive 20 per cent off your bill. If you’ve always wanted to try Kuwaiti cuisine, now’s your chance to do so – Cafe Bazza will offer group deals on popular dishes, such as biryani and machbous.