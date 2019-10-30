Bargains at up to 90 per cent discount at the 3-Day Super Sale at The Outlet Village

Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: From October 31 to November 2, over 90 brands at Outlet Village will roll out discounts of up to 90 per cent on suits, shoes, jewellery and much more. Browse the plaza market for deals as retailers, such as Adidas, Armani Exchange, Coach, Ermenegildo Zegna and Calvin Klein, display their products outside their stores.

Participating outlets will include newcomers to The Outlet Village – Ralph Lauren, Reebok, Guess, Charriol, Skechers, and V Perfumes.

For a list of 3-Day Super Sale offers at The Outlet Village, see the list:

Adidas: Additional 30 per cent off the outlet price

Aigner: Buy one item at outlet price and get additional 10 per cent off on the second item

Al Jaber Optical: 50 per cent off on all items

Armani Exchange: 30 per cent off on select items

Armani Outlet: Additional 20 per cent off on all items

Angelico: Additional 10 per cent off the outlet price

Banana Republic: Additional 20 per cent off on all items

BCBG: Up to 90 per cent off on all items

Bebe: Up to 90 per cent off on all items

Calvin Klein: Buy two items at outlet prices and get two items free

Carducci: Buy two, get one free on specific items

Charriol: Additional 10 per cent off on Charriol watches

Coach: Additional 20 per cent off on all items

Elisabetta Franchi: 60-90 per cent off on all items

EMPEROR Jeans Additional: 10 per cent off on all items

Emporio Armani: 30 per cent off on select items

Emporio Armani Kids: 30 per cent off on select items

Ermenegildo Zegna: 40 per cent off on FW17 collection

Fabi: 50-75 per cent off the original price

Gap: 30-90 per cent off on all items and additional 20 per cent off on outlet prices

Giorgio Armani: 30-40 per cent off on select items

Godiva: 30 per cent off on select items

Guess: Up to 80 per cent off

Juicy Couture: 75 per cent off on all items

Kiwi Saint-Tropez: Free fouta (towel) with every purchase

Lacoste: Up to 70 per cent off

Lanvin: Up to 80 per cent off on all items

Maje: Additional 10 per cent off on current prices

Mamas & Papas: Additional 20 per cent off on sale lines (current sale offer is 25-60 per cent off)

Marc Cain: Up to 80 per cent off the original price

Michael Kors: Up to 50 per cent off the outlet price on select lines

Nu: Additional 30 per cent off on all items

Opera: Additional 20 per cent off on all sale lines

Reebok : Additional 50 per cent off the outlet price

Rivoli: Additional 5 per cent off the outlet price on select brands

Rivoli Eye Zone: 30-70 per cent off the original price

Rodeo Drive: Up to 80 per cent off on original price

Sacoor One: Up to 80 per cent off on all items

Sacoor Outlet: 75 per cent off on all men’s items

Sandro: Additional 10 per cent off on outlet prices

Tommy Hilfiger: Buy two items at outlet prices, get two free

Under Armour: Up to 70 per cent off on all items

V Perfumes: 30-90 per cent off on all items