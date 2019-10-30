Dubai: From October 31 to November 2, over 90 brands at Outlet Village will roll out discounts of up to 90 per cent on suits, shoes, jewellery and much more. Browse the plaza market for deals as retailers, such as Adidas, Armani Exchange, Coach, Ermenegildo Zegna and Calvin Klein, display their products outside their stores.
Participating outlets will include newcomers to The Outlet Village – Ralph Lauren, Reebok, Guess, Charriol, Skechers, and V Perfumes.
For a list of 3-Day Super Sale offers at The Outlet Village, see the list:
Adidas: Additional 30 per cent off the outlet price
Aigner: Buy one item at outlet price and get additional 10 per cent off on the second item
Al Jaber Optical: 50 per cent off on all items
Armani Exchange: 30 per cent off on select items
Armani Outlet: Additional 20 per cent off on all items
Angelico: Additional 10 per cent off the outlet price
Banana Republic: Additional 20 per cent off on all items
BCBG: Up to 90 per cent off on all items
Bebe: Up to 90 per cent off on all items
Calvin Klein: Buy two items at outlet prices and get two items free
Carducci: Buy two, get one free on specific items
Charriol: Additional 10 per cent off on Charriol watches
Coach: Additional 20 per cent off on all items
Elisabetta Franchi: 60-90 per cent off on all items
EMPEROR Jeans Additional: 10 per cent off on all items
Emporio Armani: 30 per cent off on select items
Emporio Armani Kids: 30 per cent off on select items
Ermenegildo Zegna: 40 per cent off on FW17 collection
Fabi: 50-75 per cent off the original price
Gap: 30-90 per cent off on all items and additional 20 per cent off on outlet prices
Giorgio Armani: 30-40 per cent off on select items
Godiva: 30 per cent off on select items
Guess: Up to 80 per cent off
Juicy Couture: 75 per cent off on all items
Kiwi Saint-Tropez: Free fouta (towel) with every purchase
Lacoste: Up to 70 per cent off
Lanvin: Up to 80 per cent off on all items
Maje: Additional 10 per cent off on current prices
Mamas & Papas: Additional 20 per cent off on sale lines (current sale offer is 25-60 per cent off)
Marc Cain: Up to 80 per cent off the original price
Michael Kors: Up to 50 per cent off the outlet price on select lines
Nu: Additional 30 per cent off on all items
Opera: Additional 20 per cent off on all sale lines
Reebok : Additional 50 per cent off the outlet price
Rivoli: Additional 5 per cent off the outlet price on select brands
Rivoli Eye Zone: 30-70 per cent off the original price
Rodeo Drive: Up to 80 per cent off on original price
Sacoor One: Up to 80 per cent off on all items
Sacoor Outlet: 75 per cent off on all men’s items
Sandro: Additional 10 per cent off on outlet prices
Tommy Hilfiger: Buy two items at outlet prices, get two free
Under Armour: Up to 70 per cent off on all items
V Perfumes: 30-90 per cent off on all items
In addition to low prices, there’ll be spooky fun for the little ones. Kids can get their hands messy at a plethora of Halloween-themed workshops. Aspiring trick-or-treaters can take their pick from pumpkin painting, glitter face painting, wooden spoon bat decoration, slime making and witch hat making.