Dubai Super Sale 2019: Shopping for bargains in Dubai's malls

The much-awaited 3-day Super Sale in Dubai has kicked off on Thursday morning and runs until Saturday midnight. Shoppers visiting Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira and City Centre Mirdif and more malls in Dubai, this weekend can look forward to discounts of up to 90 per cent across 200 electronics, fashion, jewellery, home appliances, and cosmetics brands in the malls. Gulf News is on the ground at the malls to show you exactly what is on sale this weekend (May 2-4) and how to navigate this busy shopping period.