Dubai: It was her family’s passion for diving and protecting marine life that first drew Asuncion Lopez to Emirates Draw, an organisation committed towards coral reef restoration.

Now, that support has paid off for the Spanish expatriate as she became one of the latest winners in Emirates Draw to receive Dh77,777 each.

Lopez, a 50-year-old housewife based in Dubai, first learnt about Emirates Draw through an article in a newspaper and was intrigued at its premise of encouraging people to support the protection of coral reefs through an opportunity to voluntarily participate in its weekly raffle draw.

“When I first read about Emirates Draw, I really wanted to support their efforts, even if I never won anything because I want to do my part to preserve the marine environment for my sons and all future generations. My entire family is very passionate about diving. We regularly take our sons, who are 11 and 12 years old, on scuba diving excursions to Fujairah,” she noted.

Lopez added after winning: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw the email. I rushed to show my husband, but he didn’t believe either that I had won. I think once I receive my winnings, he’ll change his mind and possibly become a participant too.”

Lopez, who has lived in the UAE for eight years with her family, plans to continue supporting Emirates Draw. While she hopes to win again, she is content to focus on celebrating her current win.

Savings plan

Lopez said: “There’s a temptation to spend the Dh77,777 prize amount on different things, but I’ve told my husband that we’ll use a part of it for another family diving trip to Fujairah and the rest will go into savings. I remember that when the pandemic first hit, we struggled like everyone else, and I want to protect my family as much as possible in case we find ourselves in a similar situation in the future.”

Another winner

Raheem P.K., a 31-year-old Indian expatriate based in Abu Dhabi, shared his delight at joining the ranks of Emirates Draw winners whose lives have been positively impacted by this draw. “I was thrilled to receive a phone call from Emirates Draw, congratulating me on winning Dh77,777. It’s the first time I have won anything, even though I’ve participated several times. I can’t wait to pay off my loans and support my family,” said the sales executive and father of two.

How to play?

In order to participate in the weekly draw, one needs to purchase a Dh50 pencil that will support in planting coral polyps. After registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. With their purchase, participants are entered into two separate draws. The first a raffle draw, where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed to win Dh77,777 each. In addition, all participants are entered into a second draw with six prize categories that include a grand prize of Dh100 million when all seven numbers are matched.