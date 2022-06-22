Dubai: Emirates Draw recently celebrate a new milestone in its ‘Coral Reef Restoration Programme’ with the planting of over 4,000 coral polyps across various sites.

Representatives from the organisation and members of the media toured an existing planting site in Khor Fakkan in Sharjah to learn about its progress as well as a new site in Dibba, Fujairah, where planting is currently underway.

The second site was selected after months of inspections by marine experts, who used research methodologies to ensure that planting will be successful as well as any future expansions. Thousands of coral polyps have already been planted by experienced divers with the support of volunteers in various sites across the UAE. The community-driven programme aims to preserve and regenerate aquatic ecosystems across the UAE to provide lasting ecological impact on the country’s marine environment and surrounding coastlines.

Rehabilitation drive

It comes as part of Emirates Draw’s vision for ‘For A Better Tomorrow’ through supporting the country’s national conservation agenda.

“We are building on our ongoing efforts with the support of Emirates Draw for our pioneering environmental initiative, which aims to rehabilitate coral reefs and protect the wider marine environment. The programme also intends to encourage fisheries and diversify recreational and tourism activities, in support of the UAE’s efforts regarding sustainability for a better tomorrow for future generations,” said Captain Saleh Al Thahori.

