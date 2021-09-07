Dubai: Dubai Police divers recently participated in an ambitious initiative to develop the largest artificial coral reef in the world in a protected area for marine life near the town of Dibba in Fujairah.
Divers from Dubai Ports Police Station, along with a dive team from Fujairah Adventures Center, participated in the ‘Fujairah Cultured Coral Reef Gardens’ project, which launched in 2019, in line with the objective of preserving and protecting the sustainability of the UAE environment.
Colonel Dr Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, Director of Ports Police Station, said they received the invitation to participate from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Fujairah Adventures Center.
“Not only does our participation reflect Dubai Police’s keenness to protect the environment, but it is also a part of the force’s social and voluntary role that aims at strengthening the strategic cooperation with partners from the other emirates,” he said.
Col Al Suwaidi praised the divers from Dubai Police who participated in the project. Moreover, Lieutenant Colonel Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi, the head of Maritime Rescue Department at Dubai Police, said Dubai Police divers were responsible for transferring the coral reefs to designated locations and cultivating the coral reefs at a depth of 17 metres.