Dubai: Gathering 192 countries in one place, Expo 2020 Dubai offers visitors the opportunity to cross oceans and continents, and discover an array of special global tourism destinations on a self-guided journey.

From mountains to city streets, coral reefs to rivers, the ‘Trail of Treasures’ journey will take visitors around the world, with stops that will appeal to all kinds of travel enthusiasts.

The Switzerland Pavilion offers visitors a chance to ‘hike’ through the country’s fog-covered mountains and marvellous landscapes, and explore its cultural values in a structure inspired by Bedouin tents.

After indulging in some Swiss chocolate, visitors can explore the unique natural wonders of the world, as well as drama, dance, song, traditional poetry, rituals and ceremonies at the Zambia Pavilion.

All five senses are guaranteed to be put to good use at the Austria Pavilion, where the country’s technological, cultural and natural highlights are featured.

The Morocco Pavilion offers the chance to travel in the footsteps of the nation’s most renowned explorers, as well as to take a ‘stroll’ through its most picturesque streets and gardens.

For the nature lover, the Uganda Pavilion takes on the spirit of the forest. Inspired by the country’s famous mountain gorilla tours, visitors embark on a trail that links different times, eras and places. Meanwhile, the majesty of the Akhal-Teke horses will leave everyone in awe at the Turkmenistan Pavilion.

The Mali Pavilion presents precious historic artefacts, old Malian folktales and digitised pages of handwritten manuscripts from Timbuktu, with Malian innovations also on display.

Diverse experience

The Baden-Württemberg Pavilion brings the magical atmosphere of the world-famous Black Forest to Expo 2020 Dubai, while the Luxembourg Pavilion offers a diverse experience – from walking through historic castles to the beautiful Moselle region.

Those interested in castles will find more to explore at the Poland Pavilion, alongside palaces and fortresses, as well as an experience of contemporary Poland.

The Kenya Pavilion offers the opportunity to meet the nation’s 44 tribes and learn about the country’s agricultural and economic potential, while visitors can enjoy a walk through the streets of Dar es Salaam, travel on a virtual safari and fly over the country at the Tanzania Pavilion.

At the Costa Rica Pavilion, discover the Central American nation’s pura vida lifestyle, as well as its focus on eco-tourism – a topic that also takes centre stage at the Guinea Pavilion. There, visitors are taught to see the nation not only as a source of water but also as an influence on West African history and culture.

The Philippines Pavilion, designed to mimic the natural, organic shapes of Bangkóta’ – an old Tagalog word for coral reef – presents an epic symphony of nature, culture, and a 4,000-year-old journey.

Evoking the beauty of the Amazon basin, the Brazil Pavilion engages visitors to take in the sights, sounds and scents of the South American country’s riverside areas.

How to access

Visitors can access the self-guided Trail of Treasures visitor journey through the Expo 2020 Dubai app, which features a journey for all interests, ranging from design and education to space and sustainability.

Content across the Trail of Treasures journey illustrates many of the topics that will be covered at Expo 2020’s Travel and Connectivity Week, which seeks to address how humankind will balance the impact of the digital world expansion with physical reality.

Travel and Connectivity Week runs from January 9 to 15.