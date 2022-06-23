Dubai: Lady Luck finally knocked on the door of Indian expatriate Sanu MS, a 38-year-old purchasing representative who works in the construction industry. He said he had been participating in Emirates Draw for the last few months, but hadn’t won anything until last Sunday.

“I’ve been going through a tough time lately and winning the Dh77,777 has lifted my spirits. I can now repay my debts and if there’s anything left, I’ll decide what to do with that amount later,” he said, smiling. The Fujairah resident added: “It’s funny, I thought that I had received a promotional email from Emirates Draw, so I didn’t really focus on it. But when I realised that it said that I had won, I was so happy. I’m going to keep participating and I hope that I’ll win again soon.”

Wonderful Sunday evening

Jan Christopher Villaver Bolinas similarly had a wonderful Sunday evening when he discovered that he had won with Emirates Draw. He said: “I’ve been participating every week since Emirates Draw started, and I always check my email every Sunday night. It was the first time I received one that said congratulations. I immediately logged into my account on the mobile app because I didn’t believe it at first,” Jan, a 35-year-old Filipino expatriate based in Al Ain, expressed cheerfully.

The health, safety and environment officer added: “My wife couldn’t believe it either when I told her. Thank you Emirates Draw for giving me the opportunity to reduce my debt and support my family back home.”

Another first-time winner

Meanwhile, for Divya Sudevan and her family, it turned into an evening of celebration when they realised that she was among the seven winners to receive Dh77,777 each. “I couldn’t believe it when my husband told me. My entire family has been participating since Emirates Draw launched nearly ten months ago, but it’s the first time that I won,” Divya, an Indian expatriate who lives in Dubai, said laughing.

Sudevan added: “I’ve always wanted to be an entrepreneur and hopefully, I’ll be able to use part of my winnings towards making that a reality. Thank you Emirates Draw for giving everyone the chance to boost their confidence by giving us multiple opportunities to win every week.”

How to play?

To date, more than Dh28 million have been presented in prize money to over 20,000 winners since the organisation’s inception in September 2021. The grand prize remains Dh100 million until a single person or a group of people match all seven numbers correctly.

Entrants can participate in the weekly draw by purchasing a Dh50 pencil that will support in planting coral polyps. After registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. With their purchase, participants are entered into two separate drawings, the first a raffle draw where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, all participants are entered into a second draw with six prize categories that include a grand prize of Dh100 million when all seven numbers are matched.