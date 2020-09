Inspection visits at sports and fitness centres will be ‘intensified in coming period’

Dubai Sport Council shuts down swimming pools in Dubai. Inspectors also issued two fines at fitness centres for non-compliance with safety protocols

Dubai: Officials have shut down a swimming pool at a Dubai sports centre for breaking COVID-19 safety rules during an inspection.

Inspectors have also issued two fines at fitness centres for non-compliance with safety protocols –Dh5,000 for not ensuring safe distance inside the facility and Dh3,000 because an employee was not wearing the mandatory face mask.

It comes as teams from Dubai Sports Council (DSC)and Dubai Economy have been visiting academies and sports and fitness centres in Dubai to inspect the facilities and ensure they comply with all the precautionary measures imposed by relevant authorities to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the community from the pandemic.

The inspection team found a swimming pool at one of the sports centre in violation of the safety protocols and have decided to shut it down until the facility confirms to all the requirements.

The council has urged all clubs, academies, and sports and training centres in Dubai to comply with all the protocols and safety guidelines, and stressed that inspection visits by DSC and Dubai Economy teams will be intensified in the coming period to ensure full compliance with all COVID-19 precautionary measures.

What are the precautionary measures?

The Council has issued a detailed list of protocols, in accordance with the safety guidelines issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and other relevant authorities, for the reopening of clubs, academies, sports and fitness centres in Dubai following the months long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The facilities, among other things, have been instructed to make sure they maintain the hygiene and sanitisation requirements as mandated by authorities, which includes maintaining a regular cleaning regime, and ensure safe distancing is maintained at all times.

The facilities have also been instructed to follow all the other safety protocols and guidelines – such as the two-metre social distancing, wearing masks, checking temperature of visitors, providing sanitisers, etc.