Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced that it has reduced the cost of COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests to Dh250 from Dh370.
The DHA reduced the cost of COVID-19 testing to make it more accessible to the public and encourage proactive medical examinations as a precautionary and preventive measure.
See more
- COVID-19: I lost a job offer because my employer failed to cancel my visa on time. What are my rights?
- How can you access funds in your UAE bank account and request for its closure if you are unable to return to the Emirates?
- How you can be a social media influencer in the UAE and earn from home
- COVID-19: I landed in Dubai, do I need to quarantine in Abu Dhabi?
The authority said in a statement issued today, that it will spare no effort to combat COVID-19 to ensure the safety of society and the health of its members.