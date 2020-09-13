opn 200909 uae covid
Image for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Also in this package

Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced that it has reduced the cost of COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests to Dh250 from Dh370.

The DHA reduced the cost of COVID-19 testing to make it more accessible to the public and encourage proactive medical examinations as a precautionary and preventive measure.

See more

The authority said in a statement issued today, that it will spare no effort to combat COVID-19 to ensure the safety of society and the health of its members.