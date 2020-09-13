Dubai Police also arrested another man for recording and posting the video online

Dubai Police arrested a man who appeared in a viral video for dancing indecently and also nabbed another man for recording and posting video on social media platforms. Photo for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested a young man who appeared in a viral video dancing indecently in a local cafe.

The Dubai Police tweeted on Sunday that the man was arrested on charges of 'indecent act'. The police also arrested another man who recorded the video and posted it on social media platforms. He was taken into custody on charges of posting online content that violates public morality. Police in coordiantion with Dubai Muncipality and Dubai Tourism also fined and shut down the cafe.

According to Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Dubai Police, the police team took action against the young when the indecent video of him started circulating across social media platforms.

“The Criminal Data Analysis Centre of Dubai Police identified the young man in the video and also the man who recorded the video and posted it online,” Brig. Al Jallaf explained.

He also noted that Article (358) of the UAE Penal code states that whoever openly commits an indecent and disgraceful act shall be punished by detention for a period of at least six months.

Fine upto one million Dirhams

Brig. Al Jallaf further explained that Article 24 of the UAE’s cyber-crime law states that creating or running an electronic site to publish, online or through any information technology means, any content, programs or ideas which would damage public decency shall be punishable with temporary imprisonment and a fine of Dh500,000–Dh1,000,000.

Cafe shut down