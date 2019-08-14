DUBAI: Dubai Police’s emergency number 999 received 28,603 calls during the Eid Al Adha holidays, a top police official said.

Colonel Turki Bin Fares, director of Dubai Police’s Command and Control Centre, said that a total of 950 roads accidents were recorded during the three-day holiday in Dubai.

He reminded the public to call 901 for general inquires and 999 in cases of a genuine emergency.

Ahead of Eid, an Events Security Committee comprising Dubai Police and Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), had charted out a comprehensive plan for traffic movement in Dubai during the long break.

“The plan developed covers the traffic security in tourist and commercial areas as well as main streets during Eid festivities,” Major General Abdullah Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Department of Organisations Protective Security and Emergency cum Chairman of the Events Security Committee, had said.

The plan covered all internal and key roads such as Airport Street, tourist areas and malls. Traffic and road security patrols also maintained a strong presence to ease traffic issues as a result of heavy traffic.

The plan also covered the Burj Khalifa district where traffic was directed in different directions — from Oud Metha Street, Happiness Street or internal roads of Business Bay.