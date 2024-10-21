Sharjah: With October marking Breast Cancer awareness month, American University of Sharjah (AUS) has joined the UAE’s nationwide initiatives to enhance awareness and encourage screenings.

Throughout the month, AUS has been hosting a series of events, aligning its efforts with prominent campaigns like the Pink Caravan and the National Cancer Control Plan.

On October 16, Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS, attended the AUS Pink October breast cancer awareness campaign ‘Pink Fest’, organised by the School of Business Administration (SBA).

Sheikha Bodour said: ‘Supporting Pink October is a vital contribution to raising awareness about breast cancer and the life-saving importance of early detection. Through education, research, and community-driven initiatives like Pink Fest, we foster a culture of compassion and resilience. It’s very moving to see the commitment of our students and partners to making this event a reality, and ensuring we continue to make meaningful strides in the fight against this disease.’

Held in partnership with Al-Jalila Foundation, Pink Fest included a fashion and jewellery show featuring designer creations by the AUS community. Jewellery was provided by Dusoul by Dhamani, and the fashion show featured designs by SBA students Aziza El Asri, owner of Caftan Al Asayeel; Mahra Al-Ali; Yassin Sadek; and Mohamed Alblooshi. It also included designs by AyAyat Alhaji, a UAE-based British-Syrian artist, and GVO, a UAE-based streetwear brand founded in 2021. A silent auction followed, with proceeds going to fund cancer research at AUS.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS, attended the AUS Pink October breast cancer awareness campaign ‘Pink Fest’, Image Credit: Supplied

#PINKtober

Dr Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “Our annual #PINKtober campaign, now in its tenth edition, is a shining example of how community partnerships can raise awareness on important health causes and generate sustainable charitable revenues. Together, with their continued support we are improving the lives of breast cancer patients and their families. We are grateful for American University of Sharjah’s efforts and philanthropic spirit and look forward to making an even greater impact in the communities we serve.”

Pink Fest also saw Thumbay Group offering free screenings to raise awareness and support breast cancer prevention.

“We are proud to host PinkFest in partnership with Al Jalila Foundation, raising awareness and vital funds for breast cancer research at AUS. This event highlights our commitment at SBA to giving back to the community, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Dean’s Business Team for their hard work and dedication,” said Dr. Narjess Boubakri, Dean of SBA.