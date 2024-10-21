Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday offered his condolences over the death of Ahmed Mohammed Obaid Al Mansouri.
While visiting the mourning majlis, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his deep sympathy and sincere condolences to the family of the veteran journalist, particularly to his sons: Abdullah Ahmed Al Mansouri, Executive Director of the Corporate Support Sector at Dubai Media, as well as Mohammed, Saeed, Hamdan, Sultan, and Amer Ahmed Al Mansouri.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant his family patience and solace.
The Ruler of Dubai was accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.